x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

4-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning in Glendale

Firefighters found the boy with a pulse but was struggling to breathe after they arrived at the neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Sunnyside Drive.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after he was found in a Glendale pool.

Firefighters found the boy with a pulse but was struggling to breathe after they arrived at the neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Sunnyside Drive.

The boy was given CPR and rushed to a hospital.

It’s unknown in what condition he’s in. How the boy ended up in the pool is under investigation, according to firefighters

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.