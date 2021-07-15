4-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after he was found in a Glendale pool.
Firefighters found the boy with a pulse but was struggling to breathe after they arrived at the neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Sunnyside Drive.
The boy was given CPR and rushed to a hospital.
It’s unknown in what condition he’s in. How the boy ended up in the pool is under investigation, according to firefighters
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.
