4-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after he was found in a Glendale pool.

Firefighters found the boy with a pulse but was struggling to breathe after they arrived at the neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Sunnyside Drive.

The boy was given CPR and rushed to a hospital.

It’s unknown in what condition he’s in. How the boy ended up in the pool is under investigation, according to firefighters

