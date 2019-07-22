PHOENIX — Phoenix Police say they have detained the driver of a car that crashed into a home, during which three people, including a 1-year-old child, were hurt.

Sunday night, fire crews found a vehicle upside down in the garage of a West Valley home.

Captain Chris Gentry with the Phoenix Fire Department said fire crews responded to a call of a vehicle that struck a house in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Gentry said crews found the car upside down in the garage and said the passengers, a 21-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and the child, appeared to have gotten out of the vehicle themselves.

The child is in unstable condition, Gentry said. The condition of the other two passengers was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. A Phoenix Police spokesperson says the driver has been detained, and the crash appears to be intentional.

All three passengers who were involved in the crash are expected to survive, police say. They all sustained serious injuries. No one who was inside the home at the time of the crash was hurt.

Phoenix police are investigating.

