PHOENIX — A possible road rage incident led to a car crashing into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, and police are searching for the suspect responsible for the crash.

Officers responded to a crash near 19th and Glendale avenues around 10:30 a.m.

The victim said there was a traffic dispute in the area of 19th and Peoria avenues.

After the dispute, the victim said he left the area.

The victim said the suspect followed him and crashed into the back of his car, sending the victim's car into a residential home.

The victim and a passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. No one was home at the time of the crash.

The suspect fled the scene and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2011 silver Ford F-150 truck.

Nellie Fourier, who lives across the street from the home that was crashed into, recorded video of the crash that completely destroyed the property.

“What I saw, it looked like the truck steered them into the house, made them drive into the house," Fourier said.

“I saw complete road rage. There was, they were like going 80 miles an hour down here. It was crazy!”

Anyone with information on this suspect is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.