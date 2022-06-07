3 arrested after feds find 79 undocumented residents at Phoenix residence

Authorities say an additional seven undocumented individuals were found in a nearby vehicle.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Federal authorities have arrested three people for allegedly helping to transport and house undocumented residents in the Valley.

Jesus Gabriel Villela-Duran, 28, and Eleazar Soto-Diaz, 34, are accused of running a residence in Phoenix that was housing dozens of undocumented individuals, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

The two were arrested last week after federal agents executed search warrants at a house and an apartment in the Sundowner complex in Phoenix. Agents allegedly found 79 undocumented non-citizens from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras at the residence.

Seven more undocumented individuals were located inside a nearby vehicle driven by 36-year-old Salvador Lopez-Vargas, who was also arrested.

Prosecutors say the three suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens for profit, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.

The arrests were the result of a joint task force that attempts to dismantle smuggling and trafficking networks operating in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

