27-year-old man shot, killed in Phoenix, suspect at large

Edgar Moreno-Perez died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Valley apartment complex. Police say investigators are still looking for a suspect.

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say.

Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have no information on the suspect or a possible motive for killing Moreno-Perez that they can release at this time.

The Phoenix Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating the suspect involved. Any information related to this case can be called in anonymously through Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.

