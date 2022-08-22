Phoenix cashier beaten with a brick during a robbery, suspect at large

The Phoenix Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman who struck a gas station employee with a brick during a robbery.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who struck a gas station employee in the face with a brick. The suspect also continued to beat the victim while her accomplice stole money and merchandise, police said.

The brutal attack happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and was captured on store surveillance cameras.

In the video, the clerk is seen opening the door for two women, one of which immediately strikes the employee in the face with a brick. The second woman, recently arrested, entered the store, taking merchandise and money while the employee was beaten.

WARNING: The tweet below contains a video with violence that could be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS WOMAN?!



On Thursday, 8/4 at approximately 2 am, a woman struck this employee in the face with a brick. The suspect then assaulted the employee on the ground until the pin number to the register was given. pic.twitter.com/uFN3WxxX0L — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 22, 2022

According to a release, the suspect wouldn't stop beating the employee until the pin number to the register was given.

In the video, the employee is left motionless as the suspects leave the store in a rush. Police said the victim was treated on scene and released.

Authorities said they are looking for a 20-30-year-old Black woman, 5'3"-5'5" tall and wearing a pink cheetah printed hoodie with "WASHINGTON D.C." written on the front, multicolored stretch pants, pink shoes, and a black backpack.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Phoenix Police.

Suspect photo:

