GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 24-foot wood framed wall fell on two construction workers Friday morning, Goodyear Fire and Medical said.

Goodyear fire said inside a building under construction, a crane was lifting the wall when it broke away from it landing on top of the two workers.

One of the workers suffered minor injuries and the other one was taken to a local hospital, Goodyear fire said.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

