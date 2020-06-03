PHOENIX — A City of Tempe firefighter died Friday morning from work-related cancer, the department announced.

Tommy Arriaga died following his battle with colorectal cancer. His cancer has been determined to be related to his work, the fire department said.

He was 37. Arriaga is survived by his wife Monica and his two daughters 7-year-old Miranda and 3-year-old Madalynn.

Arriaga is the second Tempe Fire Medical Rescue firefighter to die in the line-of-duty. Full honors will be extended throughout his service.

Arriaga began his career with the department in 2014.

In 2016, he became a member of the Hazardous Materials Response Team, where he served until early 2019, when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Arriaga was honored as the Tempe South Rotary Club Outstanding Firefighter/Employee of the Year award on Feb. 28 for his dedication to improving the fire service, even while battling cancer.

“Tommy effortlessly demonstrated passion, humility and perseverance throughout his life and career with the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department,” Fire Chief Greg Ruiz said in a statement.

“He exuded the true meaning of courage in the face of adversity and through every obstacle life threw his way. He inspired all those around him with his positive attitude and will continue to do so after his passing. Tommy will be deeply missed by all who served with and around him.”

