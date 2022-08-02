2 adults dead, 2 children in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Officials believe a vehicle was racing another car in Phoenix when it crash, killing two people.

A single-vehicle crash ended with two people dying and two children being hospitalized in Phoenix Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a vehicle with four people and a dog inside may have been racing another car when it crashed into a wall on the Interstate 10 near 59th Avenue just after midnight.

Extraction was required to get two people out of the vehicle.

Officials said the two people who died were adults. The children, ages 2 and 4, were taken to a hospital as trauma patients in critical condition.

The dog that was in the vehicle is in AZDPS custody. Authorities said impairment has not been ruled out.

