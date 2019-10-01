PHOENIX — The 11th annual No Pants Light Rail Ride is happening Sunday, so leave your pants at home and hop on!

Okay, not really. You'll need to carry your pants with you in a bag but we'll get to the details later.

Improv AZ is hosting this Phoenix event as part of the Global No Pants Subway Ride organized by New York City group Improv Everywhere.

The pantless Phoenix ride will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13 at four different starting locations.

Riders donning their best drawers will board the first train departing these light rail stations after 1 p.m.:

West Phoenix : 19th and Dunlap avenues

19th and Dunlap avenues Sky Harbor : Meet in Terminal 4 to take the Sky Train to catch the light rail at the 44th and Washington streets

Meet in Terminal 4 to take the Sky Train to catch the light rail at the 44th and Washington streets ASU Tempe campus: Veterans Way and College Avenue

Veterans Way and College Avenue Mesa: Sycamore and Main Street

All riders will exit the light rail at the Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street station and head to a mid-ride meetup at The Churchill.

AZ Improv says participators can wear almost any type of underwear just no thongs or g-strings. Participators are also asked to take off their pants on the light rail platform or before they get there and bring a bag to stuff your pants in.

Lastly, the event organizers ask those in their undergarments to act as they normally would while on the light rail and not to spill that it is a prank.

RSVP to the No Pants Light Rail Ride on Facebook.