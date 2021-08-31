11th annual 'Arizona Taco Festival' postponed due to public health concerns

Heightened public health concerns have caused the Arizona Taco Festival to postpone the event until 2022, event officials said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 11th annual Arizona Taco Festival has been postponed until next year, according to a press release.

Increased public health concerns among the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and others were factors in the decision to reschedule the festival. It was originally scheduled for Oct 23 and 24 this year, but will now be held April 9-10 and October 22-23, 2022, according to a statement.

This announcement comes as the coronavirus delta variant surge continues. The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona is on the rise once again and has crossed the 1 million cases mark in the state.

All tickets purchased will be honored on the new event date, according to the release. More information, including information for refunds, will be sent to all ticket buyers by Aug. 31.

When:

Saturday and Sunday, April 9 - 10, 2022 and Oct. 22 - 23, 2022

Where:

Salt River Fields, 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

For more information, visit https://aztacofestival.com/.