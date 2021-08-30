British Airways resumes direct flights from Phoenix to London

British Airways announced flights resume after a year of direct flight in suspension from Phoenix to London due to COVID-19.

PHOENIX — British Airways announced direct flights from Phoenix to London will resume tomorrow, Aug. 31, according to a press release from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The direct flights were put on hold back in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions between the U.S. and United Kingdom said the release.

According to British Airways, the Boeing 777-200 jet will bring 272 passengers across the pond from Sky Harbor starting Aug. 31 at 7:15 p.m. and will arrive at London Heathrow Airport at 1:15 p.m. the next day.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has celebrated the return of the direct flight.

“This flight will contribute to the growth of our economy while providing travelers with a nonstop connection to Europe. We are proud of the world-class service we are able to provide Phoenicians and visitors from all around the world,” Gallego said.

The return flight is scheduled to leave London Heathrow at 2:15 p.m. the same day and will land in Phoenix at 5:05 p.m. local time, according to Phoenix Sky Harbor.

British Airways is celebrating its 25 year anniversary of transporting passengers from the Valley to London this year, according to the press release.

According to Phoenix Sky Harbor, international flights provide $3 billion in annual revenue for the state.