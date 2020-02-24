PHOENIX — A 1-year-old is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool near 40th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, according to the fire department.

Phoenix Fire said the 1-year-old boy is being treated by firefighters and being transported to the hospital. The child is currently unresponsive, firefighters say.

A 1-year-old child in Glendale was also pulled from a pool this afternoon near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.