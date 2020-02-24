GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 1-year-old is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road Monday afternoon.

A family member noticed the child was not in the home and found the child in the pool, firefighters said.

The family member jumped in and pulled the 1-year-old out, starting CPR as they called 911.

Firefighters said the pool does have a barrier around it, so they are not sure how the child got into the pool.

Sky 12 video shows police have since taped off the home in their investigation.

Meanwhile, another 1-year-old was rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool unresponsive in south Phoenix. That child is also in critical condition.

