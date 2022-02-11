Teen killed in Phoenix crash Friday morning

Police said 17-year-old Hector Ruiz-Verdoza was traveling southbound on 19th Avenue when he struck a car that turned in front of him.

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was killed in a crash Friday morning near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department,

Police said a black sedan driven by 17-year-old Hector Ruiz-Verdoza was traveling southbound on 19th Avenue when he struck a gold sedan that had just made a turn to travel southbound from a side street.

The force from the initial collision caused the black sedan driven by Ruiz-Verdoza to hit a maroon SUV that was stopped at a light, facing northbound.

Ruiz-Verdoza died from his injuries at the scene, Phoenix police said. A passenger from the black sedan, and the driver of the maroon SUV were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All parties remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected in this incident, Phoenix police said.

19th Avenue between Fairmount and Osborn is currently restricted as Phoenix Police Officers investigate a collision. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/y21ZYBLz41 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 11, 2022

