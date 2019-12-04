PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex near 69th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. and heard gunshots at the scene. They also noticed a vehicle fleeing the area.

As police were investigating, they found the three victims. One of the victims was found dead. Police also found an injured man and woman. The woman is in critical condition.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

No officers were injured. Police are continuing to investigate.