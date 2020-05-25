3 dogs die, man injured in double house fire in Phoenix

The man had minor burns to the forehead and arms.

PHOENIX — Three dogs have died and a man was injured in a double house fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said two structures caught fire in the area of 48th and Fillmore streets in east Phoenix.

There were seven dogs in one of the homes. Firefighters rescued four of them, but three were found already dead.

The man who was injured had minor burns to the forehead and arms. He refused to be taken to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The Red Cross and Phoenix crisis response units are helping the two displaced families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.