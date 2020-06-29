Watch Live: Joseph DeAngelo pleads guilty during Golden State Killer hearing at Sacramento State

A ballroom at Sac State is being turned into a courtroom to accommodate the large crowd expected to be on hand for the hearing.

Update 10:30 a.m.

Dudley continued with more crimes charged against DeAngelo - the murders of Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez.

Update 10:20 a.m.

Santa Barbara County DA Joyce Dudley spoke in-depth about two other charges against DeAngelo – the attack and murders of Debra Manning and Robert Offerman.

DeAngelo then plead guilty to the crimes.

Update 10:10 a.m.

Sacramento County Deputy DA Thien Ho is outlining the crimes of the so-called Golden State Killer. Although he appears frail and feeble now, Ho said DeAngelo was very active, doing yardwork and driving his motorcycle leading up to his arrest.

Tulare County Assistant DA David Alavezos also went into detail about one of the crimes in which DeAngelo is charged from back in 1975 - the murder of Claude Snelling in Visalia while trying to kidnap his daughter Beth Snelling.

DeAngelo then entered his first guilty plea.

Update 10 a.m.

Looking despondent and answering in a quiet, feeble voice, DeAngelo has agreed to enter guilty pleas to 13 counts fo murder, 13 counts of kidnapping, and 62 rapes. He is also set to plead guilty to many other unspecified crimes in which he has not yet been charged.

Each county has agreed to waive the right to a jury trial.

Update 9:50 a.m.

Speaking for the first time during the hearing, DeAngelo answered "Yes" when asked by the judge if he understands the plea deal and had enough time to review it with his defense team.

Update 9:40 a.m.

The defense announced that DeAngelo will plead "guilty" to all of the crimes in which he has been charged, including 13 murders, and will admit to the uncharged crimes alleged against him.

He will be sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and will also be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Update 9:30 a.m.

Joseph DeAngelo and his defense team have introduced themselves as have district attorneys, assistant district attorneys, and other officials from the counties in which DeAngelo has been accused of various crimes.

Original:

A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty today, to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 29, in a Sacramento State University ballroom due to the number of victims, their families, and media members expected to attend, and the need to stay socially distanced because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

Read about the Golden State Killer case