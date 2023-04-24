New shops, restaurants coming to Sky Harbor Terminal 4

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be opening new restaurants and shops in Terminal 4 with the opening of a new concourse.

PHOENIX — New restaurants and shops are headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport following approval from the Phoenix City Council on Monday.

The new businesses will be part of a new concourse at Terminal 4 opening this summer.

"I am always committed to creating opportunities for small businesses to succeed," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The Grove was awarded the first phase 1 food and beverage package at the new concourse. Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine- Acai Bowls will be part of the operations, as well as Bobby’s Burgers, Eegee’s and Chick-Fil-A.

“We are grateful to be part of the beautiful and innovative concourse and thrilled to expand our operations to the great city of Phoenix,” said company CEO Nina Madonia.

The second food and beverage package went to Emerging Domestic Market Ventures.

“I am excited to showcase so many small, local, and minority-owned businesses,” said the company's CEO, Gonzalo de la Melena.

Their outlet, Sip Coffee & Beer, will have offerings from Arizona companies such as CULT Artisan Beverage Company, Native Ground Coffee, Mother Road Brewing Company, Tres Leches Café, Wild Tonic Kombucha, Half Moon Empanadas, San Tan Brewery, Real American Hero Coffee Company, Cactus Licker Coffee, Wild Tonic, and Salud Eats.

"Sky Harbor is an economic engine for Phoenix, and including diverse companies that reflect our community is good for business and our economy,” said de la Melena.

The airport's first retail package was awarded to The Marshall Retail Group, LLC. Shops will include Changing Hands Bookstore and Melrose Pharmacy.

“With our locally focused Uptown Phoenix marketplace concept, which was created, designed, and curated specifically for PHX and contains a wide array of local brands and vendors," said CEO Roderick McOwan.

The new concourse will also have a common-use lounge, The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club.

The 3,500-square-foot lounge will provide travelers with a place to relax or work.

"We are thrilled to be part of this exciting new concourse at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and look forward to creating a locally-inspired lounge destination that provides travelers with an elevated and unique value,” said lounge general manager Dana Pouwels.

Around 1,200 aircraft and more than 125,000 passengers come through the airport daily.

"Placing these organizations in front of global travelers is a great way to accelerate their growth and accentuate the things that make our community such a fabulous place to be," said Gallego.

The new restaurants and shops will be opening in phases throughout 2023.

