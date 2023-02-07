Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes new airline

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has welcome Lynx Air to its lineup. The airline will offer flights between Phoenix and Calgary.

PHOENIX — A new airline has arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Lynx Air, Canada’s new "ultra-affordable airline," had its inaugural flight take off from the airport on Tuesday.

Lynx will operate three flights a week between Phoenix and Calgary.

“We know there are strong community connections between Phoenix and its 'Sister City' Calgary," said Lynx CEO Merren McArthur.

Travelers will be flying in the airline’s brand-new Boeing 737, according to representatives.

"We are pleased to provide an ultra-affordable option to connect families and friends,” McArthur said.

City officials are excited to welcome the new airline to Phoenix and believe it will benefit numerous people in the city with ties to Canada.

“Canada is the number one international employer in Phoenix, and we have a large community of Canadian expats and winter visitors," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We love seeing them here!”

7 days until we land in the 'Valley of the Sun'!🌵🌞 Nothing pairs better with snowy forecasts than sunny vacation plans. ✈️ Fly our Phoenix inaugural flight from Calgary from $1 base fares (taxes & fees apply) Book it at https://t.co/J8pKMZTX7W! #FlyLynx pic.twitter.com/OHXQuEs1RR — Lynx Air (@Lynx_Air) February 1, 2023

Ron Price, the president and CEO of Visit Phoenix, said tourism is a major part of the Phoenix economy

"With Sky Harbor being the gateway to the Southwest, the addition of Lynx Air’s service from Phoenix to Calgary not only bolsters our impact in aviation and growth as a region but also drives home our commitment to a truly global presence,” said Price

Lynx’s expansion into the US started in late January, with its inaugural flight from Toronto to Orlando.

In celebration of its expansion to Phoenix, the airline is offering a discount to customers for a limited time.

Representatives said customers can get up to 50% off base fares using the promo code FLYUSA. More information can be found here.

