The pastor believes there will be a major increase with the end of Title 42

MESA, Ariz. — Every week, about 60 migrants searching for a new life are dropped off at a Valley church.

Iglesia Cristiana El Buen Pastor Church near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa takes them in, giving them warm meals, clothes, and a place to sleep. All of the items have been donated by the church and the community.

Pastor Hector Ramirez said they've been doing this for about five years now. He told 12News the men, women, and children he sees walk in through the front doors of the church are often in tears, happy to finally be in the United States.

Some have travelled thousands of miles to get here. Ramirez said in the week before Christmas, migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Ecuador, and Peru arrived.

The journey to get to the United States, is far from easy. Families told Ramirez they were robbed of all the money in their possession. Some were even kidnapped. "Their relatives in Ecuador had to sell property to be able to pay the ransom for them,” Ramirez said in Spanish.

Once, they arrive at the border seeking asylum, dozens are put on a bus and taken to the church. Ramirez said they give them fresh clothes and have showers on site. He said many of them are wearing the same clothes they spent weeks in to get to the Mexico border.

For Christmas, Nancy Ramos the pastor's assistant said they gave about 300 gifts to the children. "A lot of toys," Ramos said smiling.

Once they are settled, Ramirez and Ramos help them get in contact with their families and assist them with travel arrangements in the US, so they can be with them.

While they take in about 240 people a month, many staying with volunteers, Ramos said it use to be much more a week. "We started hosting around 120 [migrants]," Ramos says. "Before the pandemic."

Then Title 42, the Trump era Executive Order that forced asylum seekers to stay in Mexico, came into play. It was set to expire last week, but was temporarily extended by the US Supreme Court.

The church is expecting a significant increase in the number of people at their door once it expires.

Ramirez said they are always looking for donations and volunteers. If you wish to learn more, click here.

