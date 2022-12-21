Ducey to remove some shipping containers from the border

According to court documents released Wednesday, Arizona will stop putting up shipping containers along the border within the Coronado National Forest.

ARIZONA, USA — After being sued by the federal government last week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove some of the shipping containers he installed along the U.S.- Mexico border.

By Jan. 4, 2023, Arizona is expected to remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects from the United States properties in the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, without causing damage to federal land.

Both parties agreed that the security of personnel working to remove the shipping containers are essential objectives in the removal of the containers along the border.

The U.S. government sued Ducey and the state over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands.

Border security was a focus of Donald Trump’s presidency and remains a key issue for Republican politicians.

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: El gobernador Ducey removerá los contenedores de carga de la frontera

