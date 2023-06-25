Saving lives as temperatures rise across Arizona

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees

PHOENIX — The stats will make you cringe.

Over the past 25 years, more than 940 children have died of heatstroke across the United States because they were left in or became trapped in a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Last year there were 33 child-related car heat deaths,” said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller.

He shared the alarming number of hot car deaths that have been recorded in recent years across the country.

“In 2018 and 2019, there were over 53 deaths,” he said.

That’s the most in at least 25 years, according to NoHeatStroke.org.

In many cases, the children who lost their lives were under the age of two.

“Our goal is obviously zero,” said Keller. “It’s a really sad, sad thing and it’s 100% preventable.”

Keller stresses the importance for everyone to understand kids are more vulnerable to heatstroke than adults. The body temperature of a child rises three to five times faster than an adult, and when a child is left in a vehicle, that child's temperature can rise quickly.

“Always check the back seat before you leave your car,” he said.

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees, and a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.

Keller showed how some of the newer model vehicles have an indicator reminding you to check the rear seat before leaving the vehicle. Another safety tip - keep something else in the backseat as a reminder. He recommends putting a purse or cell phone in the back.

When it comes to hiking, he said anybody is vulnerable on 105 to 110 degree days, so if you do go hiking, be sure to hit the trails in the early morning hours, during the coolest time of the day.

“We have triathletes, we have Endura, that’s extreme athletes, that need to be taken off the mountain,” said Keller. “Piestewa Peak, Camelback Mountain, those are rated double black diamond trails, so they are not easy.”

When the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning, those are the trails that will be shut down for a good portion of the day.

No matter what you’re doing during the triple-digit days, stay hydrated before, during and after your hike.

"Heat exhaustion, your body is sweating, it’s turning red, your pulse is increasing,” said Keller. “Heat stroke is that your body will actually stop sweating, your heart rate is going to increase very rapidly and you’re going to go unconscious.”

By staying vigilant and following these simple safety tips, you can be sure you and your family will stay safe through the hottest days of the year.

“Wear a hat, light-colored clothing, sunscreen,” he said. “When you’re halfway done with that water bottle, you’re halfway done with your hike.”

