Wedding trends, tips offered at Arizona Wedding Show

The national average cost of a wedding in 2023 is $29,000. That’s up $1,000 from last year.

PHOENIX — Wedding bells were ringing this weekend as more than 200 vendors gathered for the annual Arizona Wedding Show.

Stunning dresses, tuxes, shoes, and dreamy décor. Music and plenty of sparkling diamonds. Right now, the national average cost of a wedding is around $29,000 and it’s easy to see why the costs can quickly add up.

But not everything at the Arizona Wedding Show is from your typical wedding vendors.

This year it’s all about bounce houses, marquee letter lights, pet sitters, and the popular 360 photo booth.

“People get on it and they want to have a party on it,” said Martez Cornelius of Kemetic Eye Entertainment.

Cornelius is also a cinematographer, videographer and photographer.

“I’ll be sure to turn your wedding into a movie,” he said.

But yes, all the fun stuff can add up fast.

In fact, according to the online wedding planning site Zola, engaged couples have to pay more to get hitched in 2023 and they are less likely to ask their parents for the money.

The national average cost of a wedding this year is $29,000. That’s up $1,000 from last year. In some of the largest cities in the nation, Zola found the cost was even higher, tallying as much as $35,000 or more.

So, if you don’t want to break the bank, you can always rent everything, even the jewelry!

This weekend brides like Kelly Malicki and her and her soon-to-be husband Joe Schmitt from Surprise found great ideas for their wedding in October.

“We couldn’t wait to see what they have to offer, and we found plenty,” she said. “…like, probably more than he wanted to… we’re going to the car next for him.”

And Jerome Donlon and Cecilia Rosado from Phoenix.

“I proposed with breakfast in bed,” said Donlon.

“It was like, oh my gosh, we’re getting married!” Rosado added.

They found a list of things they like.

“We moved here from Flagstaff, so we don’t know anything locally, so we’re just trying to find some local venues,” she said.

They hope to kiss and say, “I do!” sometime next year, so they have time on their side, but for those in a rush, the annual show is a great place to plan your entire wedding in just one day.

“Oh, I love weddings,” said Stephanie Gatzionis, the show manager. “I love that people can come here and find things that they didn’t know they needed.”

One of this year’s most popular trends is making your wedding as personal as possible.

“Is it their very unique signage?” she said. “Is it their unique cocktail that they’re having… to me when of think of weddings, I think flowers, so yeah, for me that would be what I’d do to personalize it and the Ashley Castle here has such a beautiful display.”

The Ashley Castle venue in Chandler is known for its knights and statues.

“Our front doors and a lot of the fixtures that we have from the castle are actually from Europe,” said Casey Cleary of The Ashley Castle.

But of course, every couple has their own special touches in mind to make the wedding of their dreams come true.

If you’re just starting to plan your wedding, Gatzionis recommends making appointments ahead of time.

“Plan ahead,” she said. “Don’t leave things for the last minute and keep an open mind.”

And just when you think you’ve remembered it all, you have to check out the beer burros you can invite. Tinkerbell and Hank are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

“Yes, yes, if someone is being a little too rowdy, we can put them next to the burro,” said Rosado.

So, to every bride and groom counting down the days with excitement and anticipation, here’s to a long and happy marriage.

