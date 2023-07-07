Need to get out of the heat? Here are the Salvation Army's Valley heat relief stations

The Salvation Army is offering indoor cooling and hydration stations for people in need across the Valley.

PHOENIX — The Valley is heating up, and excessive heat warnings are expected to continue for some time. If you need to get out of the heat, the Salvation Army provides several heat relief stations across the Valley.

“Anyone can come into a Salvation Army location for indoor cooling and hydration during regular operating hours, but when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning, The Salvation Army considers it a disaster situation,” said Salvation Army Divisional Secretary Tim Smith.

Salvation Army heat relief stations are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on any day that the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning. The list of Valley heat relief stations can be found below:

Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Ave.

Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps, 11 N. Third Ave.

Chandler – Chandler Corps, 85 E. Saragosa St.

Glendale - Glendale Corps, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

Mesa – Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St.

Phoenix: Phoenix Citadel Corps, 628 N. Third Ave. Phoenix Maryvale Corps, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave. Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

Surprise – North West Valley Corps, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe – Tempe Corps, 40 E. University Drive

Most Valley heat relief stations allow dogs on leash.

For more information about the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services heat relief program, visit their website at salvationarmyphoenix.org.

For a full list of Salvation Army heat relief stations across Arizona, click here.

