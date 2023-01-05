Phoenix looking to provide relief from the heat for vulnerable people

The City of Phoenix is kicking off Heat Awareness Week reminding residents of the dangers of the heat and what help is available.

PHOENIX — Phoenix is among the cities in the nation warming the fastest and is seeing more calls and deaths from the heat.

On Monday, city officials gathered to kick off Heat Awareness Week, hoping to let people know of the dangers of the heat and what's available to assist residents through the hot summer months.

"We saw about 1,600 people call 911 last year because of a heat emergency, about 435 people died prematurely from heat in Maricopa County," David Hondula, Phoenix's Director of Heat Response and Mitigation said. "Those are really significant numbers.

Those are numbers that Hondula said have been increasing and adds people who are experiencing homelessness are more at risk. Last year, Hondula said there was an increase of 10%-15% in heat-related 911 calls and a 25% increase in heat-associated deaths.

"We're focused every day on trying to move those numbers in the other direction as quickly as possible," Hondula said.

Programs like Phoenix's Weatherization Assistance Program and Emergency Rental Assitance are available to assist residents to help address heat-related housing costs.

In addition, city staff and volunteers will be on the streets again this summer to provide heat relief help like already filled reusable water bottles, sunscreen, hats and electrolytes.

What will be new on the streets this year is a van that will be parked to help provide those items complete with a tent for shade as well as chairs, fan and a generator.

"If someone wants to come and sit in the shade for about two hours and talk to our Phoenix C.A.R.E.S. person about other resources that are going to be available to them. That's now an option that wasn't available in the past in the hope that we continue to get people into care," Michelle Litwin, Phoenix's Heat Response Program Manager said.

Litwin said people are welcome to volunteer to help with those stations as well.

Cooling and respite centers and hydration stations are also going to be available around the city and county through Maricopa Association of Government's Heat Relief Network, which is still looking for additional locations.

"We do need more particularly for some critical gaps in the network, like late afternoon and evening hours and weekends. That's when we really could use some help," Hondula said.

When out in the heat, Phoenix's Public Health Advisor Nicole Witt recommends people drink a lot of water, and be aware of dizzyness or signs of dehydration. In addition to keeping an eye on others.

"If they're looking red, they're sweating very heavily, get them into a cool area, get them into shade. If you can't find A/C, make sure they're drinking water and staying hydrated," Witt said.

