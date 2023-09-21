Arizona's first state park is celebrating its 65th birthday

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is Arizona's oldest state park. Here's a look at the upcoming 65th anniversary celebration.

TUBAC, Ariz. — Do you want to take a step back into hundreds of years of Arizona history? You'll be able to with the upcoming celebration at our very first state park!

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is celebrating its 65th anniversary as Arizona's oldest state park. Opened and dedicated on Sept. 29, 1958, the park preserves the ruins of San Ignacio de Tubac -- the oldest Spanish Presidio site in Arizona.

Tubac's roots stretch back into archaeological history from Indigenous use to Mexican occupation to American colonization and territorial expansion. The incredible site is home to significant historical structures like one of the oldest Territorial schoolhouses (1885), the Otero School (1914) and the Rojas House (1890).

You can also see the hand press used to print Arizona's first newspaper, as well as exhibits on Native American archaeological and ethnographic collections, Spanish Colonial and Missions, mining, ranching, Civil War, and the Arizona Territorial Period.

Visitors will get to explore the beautiful location and enjoy exciting events and activities planned for the 65th anniversary celebration. Details on these events and more can be found at TubacPresidio.org/Events.

The park is open Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about Tubac Presidio State Historic Park can be found at AZStateParks.com/Tubac.

