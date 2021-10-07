Benefit held for cyclists injured in Show Low crash, while Flagstaff moves forward with pilot program for bike lane barriers

Flagstaff's Mayor tweeted the new barriers along the roads and that this step is "only the beginning of reprioritizing infrastructure" for bikes and pedestrians.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The horrible scene from a crash at last month's Bike the Bluff race in Show Low still strikes a nerve.

Show Low police said Shawn Chock, 35, plowed into the group of cyclists as they were riding, sending seven people to the hospital.

Police said Chock resisted arrest and was shot by police before being taken to the hospital himself.

Riding for a reason

On Saturday morning, dozens of cyclists went for a benefit ride with Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe to raise funds for those injured in Show Low and awareness for sharing the roadways with cyclists.

"We really need to get change in city legislature and state legislature that makes it a safer environment for bikes and cars to co-exist," said Chris Purcell, one of the organizers with Pedal Haus Brewery.

One of the cyclists injured was Kurt Kroemer. He first talked with 12 News from the hospital shortly after the crash. He had suffered neck, ankle and wrist injuries.

Now, about a month later, he said that he's home and is on the mend. He expects to heal after months of rehab and won't shy away from getting back on his bike. His goal is to ride in the Bike the Bluff race again next summer.

Flagstaff paving the way for a bike lane barrier pilot program

An example of change at a city level came in Flagstaff earlier this week. The City Council there approved a pilot program for barriered bike lanes that would separate lanes for cars and bikes with a concrete barrier.

The city is making the investment after a public petition demanded change in the aftermath of a deadly bike crash over Memorial Day Weekend.

Police in Flagstaff said a tow truck driver ran a red light at Butler Avenue and Beaver Street, killing cyclists Joanna Wheaton, 29, and injuring five others.

On Wednesday, Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted that the barriers will go for two miles along the roads and that this step is "only the beginning of reprioritizing infrastructure" for bikes and pedestrians.

