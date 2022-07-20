Don't go bacon its heart! YCSO is looking for the owner of a stray pig. How you can help

Officials said if the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture on July 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUMA, Ariz. — The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating the owner of a stray pig found Sunday night.

Officials said the pig was found in the roadway of Avenue 2E and County 18th Street around 9 p.m.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit and residents in the area were able to secure the stray pig.

Sheriff's officials said the pig has remained unclaimed. The pig is described as a black and white pot belly hog and is currently in foster care.

If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture in seven days.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this pig to contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427.

You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.

Press Release July 20, 2022 - 8:00 PM Stray Pig Location of Incident: Intersection of Avenue 2E and County 18th... Posted by Yuma County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Up to Speed