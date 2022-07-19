Fresno residents warned to look out for 3 'vicious dogs' that were part of a pack involved in a fatal attack

A 71-year-old man was killed by seven dogs on Monday. Some of those dogs are still on the loose.

FRESNO, Texas — Residents in Fresno are being warned to be on high alert after a deadly dog attack on Monday.

Three of the seven "vicious" dogs involved in the attack are still on the loose, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

"I'm warning everyone in the Fresno area to be vigilant and also keep an eye out for your children when they're out playing," Fagan said.

The 71-year-old victim was walking to a store when he was mauled by a pack of dogs. He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital but he didn't survive.

It happened in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace.

Fagan said four of the mixed breed dogs were captured, but they are concerned about the others. He said there was another dog attack in the area on July 15 but deputies and animal control weren't able to find the dogs.

The missing dogs are brown and white and black and white.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said if someone owns the dogs who killed the man, they could face criminal charges.

"If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep that dog secured to keep members of our community safe," Middleton said. "If you fail to do that, you will be held accountable."

He cited Lillian's Law which was passed by the Texas legislature in 2007. It is named after 76-year-old Lillian Stiles who was killed by a pack of dogs while mowing her lawn.

"If you see these dogs, if you see stray dogs, let us know," Middleton said. "It's important that we capture these dogs so that they don't harm anyone else."