Vehicle in Tennessee Amber Alert last seen in Arizona, authorities say

A vehicle involved in a Tennessee Amber Alert has been spotted in Parker, Arizona.

PARKER, Ariz. — A vehicle involved in a Tennessee Amber Alert has been spotted in Parker, Arizona, authorities say.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday on behalf of the Gallatin Police Department for 3-year-old Noah Clare. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 6 around noon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Noah is described as being 3-feet, 5-inches-tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Authorities say Noah may be in the company of Jacob Clare.

Clare, 35, is wanted by Tennessee and Kentucky police for kidnapping and custodial interference.

He is described as being 6 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm. Authorities say he may be armed.

Police say Noah and Clare may possibly be traveling in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with TN TAG 42MY10.

If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Up to Speed