Valley teen facing criminal charges for allegedly planning school shooting

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old student was arrested Saturday by Phoenix police after they allegedly posted an Instagram video last month containing threats against Horizon High School.

According to court records, the student posted a 42-second video on Nov. 2 that depicts a conversation between them and another student.

The defendant allegedly told the other person that they have "thought of planning a school shooting" at Horizon High School. The student additionally tells the other person they intend to get an AK-47 from a friend whose parents allegedly own firearms, court records show.

The teen was taken into custody Saturday and is facing a criminal charge for allegedly making a terrorist threat.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District said it was not made aware of the defendant's threat until Dec. 3.

"Horizon High School is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment. Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We take all incidents of this kind seriously," the district wrote in a letter.

Citing privacy reasons, the district declined to respond to questions asking whether the student has been disciplined for the alleged threat. The defendant was attending another school at the time the video was posted.

Editor's Note: 12 News is choosing not to identify the defendant at this time.

