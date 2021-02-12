'The matter has been reported to law enforcement': Horizon High School math teacher resigns after allegations of professional misconduct

Horizon High School principal sends letter to parents notifying them that math teacher Rich Cross resigned for allegation of unprofessional conduct.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In an email to parents on Thursday morning, Horizon High School acting Principal Shelley Strohfus notified parents that math teacher Rich Cross resigned from his position in connection with an allegation of unprofessional conduct.

"The matter has been reported to law enforcement and the Arizona Department of Education as required by state statute," said Principal Strohfus. "We are unable to share any additional information at this time."

12 News reached out to Phoenix Police and to the Paradise Valley Unified School District with questions regarding the nature of the allegation. We asked when the school was first notified of the allegation and if it involved students.

The Phoenix Police Department said there is an ongoing investigation but no arrests have been made.

PVUSD declined to comment, stating "since this is an active investigation, we cannot provide any further details."

Cross's biography and information are no longer on the district's website. School leaders asked parents to read the email to their students and thanked them for their understanding during this difficult time.

12 News reached out to Rich Cross for comment but did not hear back.

