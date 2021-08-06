x
Seeing lights in the Arizona sky? It’s just a NASA weather balloon

12 News viewers from Flagstaff to Tonopah reported the teardrop-shaped object being visible for several hours and seemingly hovering in place.
Credit: Deborah Bales

PHOENIX — If you’re seeing a mysterious object in the Arizona sky Tuesday night, don’t worry it’s not aliens.

12 News viewers from Flagstaff to Tonopah reported the teardrop-shaped object being visible for several hours and seemingly hovering in place.

The National Weather Service said it’s a weather balloon, but not one of theirs. It is one of six NASA weather balloons meant to study the Sun.

And 12 News Weather Watchers agreed that the object appears to be identical to a weather balloon.

So don’t panic. It’s just science at work.

