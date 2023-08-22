South entrance to the Grand Canyon closed due to flooding

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The south entrance to the Grand Canyon has closed due to major flooding in the area, according to authorities.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said the flooding is in Tusayan and near the Grand Canyon.

The National Park Service said Highway 64 is closed at the intersection of Center Road due to major flooding in the gateway town of Tusayan.

Everyone is being asked to avoid traveling to the area until further notice.

A viewer sent this picture of the flooding to 12News.

CLOSURE ALERT: Highway 64 (South Entrance Road in the park) is closed from the intersection of Center Road southbound - due to major flooding in the gateway town of Tusayan. Avoid all travel to Tusayan until further notice. (Tuesday, August 22, 2023 4:13 pm) — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) August 22, 2023

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Emergency Management (@coconinoem) are monitoring flooding in #Tusayan and near Grand Canyon. Resources are en route to Tusayan. We will continue to update as information is available. — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) August 23, 2023

