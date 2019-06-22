PHOENIX - A brush fire has closed a a section of State Route 87 in between Phoenix and Payson both ways, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.

The northbound closure is at Sunflower (milepost 218). The southbound closure is 15 miles south of Payson at State Route 188.

ADOT says traffic will be able to turn around at each closure.

Drivers that head southeast on State Route 188 will hit another closure in about a mile when they reach State Route 88 at Roosevelt, which is closed due to the Woodbury Fire.

There is no estimated reopening time for SR 87 at this time, ADOT says.

Friday, a brush fire closed I-17 in both directions near Sunset Point. That freeway has since reopened in both directions.

