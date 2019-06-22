Interstate 17 is back open in both directions after a brush fire forced closures on Friday evening. The fire, called the Badger Springs Fire, is estimated at about 1,500 acres on Saturday morning, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Badger Springs Fire located three miles south of Cordes Lake, burning east of I-17 is 20 percent contained, officials say. The fire was human caused and it is under investigation.

I-17 northbound reopened at milepost 252 at Sunset Point and I-17 southbound reopened at milepost 259 at Blood Basin Road. The highway reopened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night.



ADOT says there could still be smoke in the area, causing northbound delays past Sunset Point, but no other problems have been reported.