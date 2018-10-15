As part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Sears Holdings plans to close over 140 stores including five Sears locations in Arizona.

USA Today, citing court filings, reports liquidation sales could begin in just a couple weeks.

The Arizona locations include Sears stores in Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa, according to USA Today.

Arizona stores closing:

- 2250 El Mercado Loop Sierra Vista, AZ

- 3150 S 4Th Ave Yuma, AZ

- 6515 E Southern Ave Mesa/East, AZ

- 7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ

- 3177 Chandler Village Dr Chandler, AZ

Sears holding has nearly 700 stores remaining with several Sears and Kmart locations in Arizona having been closed since last year.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2018 KPNX