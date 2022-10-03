Off-duty Arizona DPS officer fatally struck by car in Kingman

DPS Sgt. Leo Becenti Jr., who had been with the agency since 1998, died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — An off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety officer has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kingman, authorities said Thursday.

Kingman police said DPS Sgt. Leo Becenti Jr. responded to a disturbance around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and got into an altercation with a man.

They said the 54-year-old Becenti fell into the street at some point during the scuffle and was hit by an oncoming car.

Becenti was transported to a Kingman hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The name of the 54-year-old driver who struck Becenti wasn’t immediately released by police, who are handling the investigation of the incident.

DPS officials said Becenti joined the department in 1998 and was stationed in District One, which covers the northwestern part of the state.

Becenti is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, DPS said.

