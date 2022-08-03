DPS: Suspect sought after trooper involved in hit-and-run on US 60

DPS officials said the suspect's vehicle is described as a black passenger car with a Phoenix Sun's license plate.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle on westbound US 60 near Priest Drive Tuesday night.

DPS said the suspect's vehicle is described as a black passenger car with a Phoenix Sun's license plate.

The HOV, along with lanes one, two, and three are restricted at this time, according to DPS.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed