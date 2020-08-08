Navajo Nation moves forward with housing development initiative to combat coronavirus

Multiple generations are living under one roof which creates many issues and concerns during a public health emergency, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

ARIZONA, USA — The Navajo Nation is gearing up to begin a housing initiative geared towards combating the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, led by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lize, is geared towards providing veterans, elders, and other at-risk individuals into housing in order to keep them safe from the virus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the need for more housing for families," President Nez said. "Currently, we have multiple generations living under one roof and that creates many issues and concerns during a public health emergency."

The initiative, which will partially be expanded with federal CARES Act funds, is set to build affordable hogan-style homes. A hogan is defined as a sacred and traditional Navajo structure made with wooden poles.

The 1,200 square-foot prototype currently being constructed will have two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room, the Navajo Nation said in a press release.

The structures will reportedly be constructed by Navajo veterans, will meet ADA accessibility standards, and will each cost approximately $130,000 to build and transport.

By working together, we can produce 10 to 15 homes per day if we are able to expand the current operation, hire enough workers, secure supplies, and a large facility to operate from,” stated Vice President Lizer.