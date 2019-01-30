MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities in northwestern Arizona have arrested a 28-year-old man in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Mohave County sheriff's officials say deputies arrested James Paul Manker on Tuesday in the killing of 56-year-old Tina Marie Stimmell at their Mohave Valley home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the home after Manker called the office and told a dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Manker who could comment on the allegations.