Suspect injured in police shooting in north Phoenix, no officers hurt, authorities say

PHOENIX — A suspect has been transported to the hospital after a police shooting in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene near 24th Avenue and Greenway Road just before 8 p.m.

Police say there are no reports of additional civilians or officers being injured. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area during the police investigation.

Police said it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates

Phoenix police are working an active scene in the area of 24th Ave and Greenway Rd, Shots have been fired. Please avoid the area for your safety. Follow this thread for information. pic.twitter.com/DUE5Tz5IRx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 23, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

