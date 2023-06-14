Marijuana products recalled in Arizona due to possible salmonella contamination

The products being voluntarily recalled include Caps Frozen Lemon, Twisted Lemonz, Cherry Punch, and Ghost Train Haze.

PHOENIX — Arizona's marijuana establishments are voluntarily recalling several products due to a possible contamination of salmonella and aspergillus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday it was advising purchasers to dispose of certain marijuana products after laboratory tests discovered potential traces of harmful contaminants.

No illnesses associated with these products have been reported yet to the health department.

ADHS said the facility manufacturing these products has taken immediate action to remove any products from shelves that may be contaminated.

Symptoms of ingesting salmonella include fever, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. Symptoms of having an allergic reaction to aspergillus, a type of fungus, can range from cold-like symptoms to chest pains.

