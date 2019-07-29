NORTH RIM, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park crews are working to extinguish three small fires burning on the North Rim.

According to fire managers, lightning from the recent monsoon activity ignited several fires around the park. Two of which have been contained while three are still burning.

The Lindbergh Fire near Lindbergh Hill is smoldering about two acres. Firefighters are trying to keep the fire small by digging lines around it.

The Ikes Fire is located three miles east of Swamp Point. It is burning less than two acres. Fire managers plan to get around the fire to keep it from spreading.

The Dutton Fire is at the northeast edge of the Powell Plateau. It is burning in ponderosa pine and brush. Fire managers are monitoring this fire.

The Lancelot Fire near Lancelot Point is contained and it didn't even reach an acre in size. Firefighters say there was a concern of it getting to the ponderosa pine forest.

And the Shinumo Fire, north of the Shinumo Amphitheater, was contained at 0.10 acres.

Fire managers say there are no road closures at this point, but people are asked to be mindful of fire crews working in the area of Swamp and Fire Point. Drivers are urged to use their headlights and slow down.