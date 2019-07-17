Editor's Note: The video above details information about the Cellar Fire from Tuesday. The fire's acreage has since been updated.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A fire burning about 16 miles south of Prescott grew significantly Tuesday, sending large amounts of smoke into the air visible from the surrounding communities.

The Southwest Coordination Center said lightning started the Cellar Fire on Sunday. Prescott National Forest officials said they had been monitoring the fire as it burned off dense forest fuels in the area. Monsoon rains and higher relative humidity had helped keep the fire under control.

The fire is zero percent contained but officials said crews have made "good progress" on the fire and have established an "anchor point at the southwest corner of the fire." The fire has burned about 7,000 acres.

ON YOUTUBE: Cellar Fire grows to nearly 7,000 acres south of Prescott

Six hotshot crews, two air tankers, and three helicopters are working on containing the fire.

The junction of Forest Road 52 is closed from its junction with Forest Road 261 to its junction with Forest Road 361. Mayer-Bolander Road (County Road 177) is also closed from the eastern boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52.

Officials said Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Code Red for Pine Flat as a precaution. No evacuations are currently in effect.

Mark Hansen took this photo from Dewey, Arizona, of smoke from the Cellar Fire around 7:30 p.m. July 16, 2019.

Mark Hansen