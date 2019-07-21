FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — The so-called "Museum Fire" wildfire burning north of Flagstaff has prompted an evacuation order for some residents in the area as the fire grew to 400 acres Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which is burning in the Dry Lake Hills area northwest of Mount Elden, sparked around 11 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

It is burning about a mile north of Flagstaff.

Coconino County officials ordered residents in the area of Schultz Pass Road and Dry Lake Hills to evacuate.

An evacuation notice had been issued for recreational areas of Forest Rd. 420 to Hwy 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Rd. to private land.

A pre-evacuation notice had been issued for the area of Forest Rd. 420 to Friedlein Prairie.

Coconino County has also activated its Emergency Operation Center in Flagstaff and personnel are prepping and coordinating services.

Smoke is visible from Flagstaff and other local communities.

Officials say the public should use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff as firefighting vehicles will be responding to the area north of Flagstaff.

More than 180 fire personnel are responding to the Museum Fire.

Seven engines, four fuel crews, two hotshot crews, 14 patrols, two dozers, two water tenders, four heavy air tankers, four single engine air tankers, three type-1 helicopters, one type-3 helicopter, a lead plane and a very large air tanker are on scene.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team #2, led by Incident Commander Rich Nieto, is expected to take over management of the fire at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.