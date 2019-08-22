MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a July report of more than two dozen suspects facing child sex crimes and human trafficking charges.

Mohave County Sheriff's investigators busted a man for using the internet to lure children for sex, according to the sheriff's office.

Sean David Rix, 53, a resident of Las Vegas, faces two counts of attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a minor. He was picked up by Las Vegas police and transferred to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on Wednesday.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has been conducting undercover sting operations around the county for the past several months targeting adults looking for sex with children online.

Rix was arrested as a result of the most recent sting operation.

According to the sheriff's office, Rix was an employee of the Clark County School District, the county where Las Vegas is located, at the time of his arrest.

The sheriff's office is reminding parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing online.

"The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online," a Mohave County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is an active member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).