TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe Police released the names of more than two dozen suspects facing child sex crimes and human trafficking charges, Monday.

Tempe Police, Mesa Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General's Office partnered for what is known as 'Operation Summer Shield'.

The sting operation targeted those seeking children for lewd acts and human trafficking, according to Tempe police.

"Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children," a Tempe Police spokesperson said.

Overall, 25 men solicited or brokered deals for various sex acts with children, police say. They were all arrested.

The youngest person caught in the sting is 19, while the oldest is 63 years old.

Law enforcement agencies conduct these types of operations regularly.

"Each year, these agencies come together to conduct operations of this type in a continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child and human sex trafficking from our communities," the spokesperson said.

These types of operations are part of a nationwide effort to stop human and sex trafficking.

If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.

