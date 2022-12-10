Jerry Colangelo discusses Kari Lake endorsement, says he doesn't know if Biden won 2020 election

Jerry Colangelo, a Valley icon in business and sports, discussed with 12News his decision to endorse Kari Lake for governor of Arizona.

PHOENIX — Jerry Colangelo, a Valley icon in business and sports, discussed with 12News his decision to endorse Kari Lake for governor.

In the past, Colangelo has endorsed candidates that include Doug Ducey, Martha McSally and John McCain. Colangelo said he decided to endorse the Trump-backed Lake despite Republicans who heavily criticized her during the primaries.

“I’m not accumulating opinions from one side or the other. I’ll do what I think instinctively is important,” Colangelo said.

“It’s a crapshoot anyway”

Lake does not accept Joe Biden won the 2020 election and has repeatedly debunked claims about it. She alleged, with no evidence, Arizona’s election was “corrupt” and said there needed to be arrests and prosecutions.

12News asked Colangelo whether Lake’s comments regarding U.S. elections weighed into his decision about whether or not to endorse Lake.

“Well, let me say this about the political climate. I’ve been through a lot of elections, and there are a lot of people who probably shouldn’t have been elected,” Colangelo said. “There are those who have been very good in the role. So it’s a crapshoot anyway. I don’t care who it is, who the candidates are, the proof in the pudding of what kind of job they do.”

12News asked Colangelo if he believed Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

“I have no idea other than he’s there. He’s in the position,” Colangelo said.

Four law enforcement agencies, 63 lawsuits, and bipartisan secretaries of state across the country affirmed the election's legitimacy.

Other Republicans endorsing Lake include Governor Doug Ducey, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, and Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

Republicans Step Forward to Endorse Hobbs

As 12News recently reported, some lifelong Republicans in Arizona have spoken out against Lake’s candidacy and even publicly endorsed Hobbs. One of them is John Graham, CEO of Sunbelt Holdings and a longtime Republican activist. Graham said he is a close friend of Colangelo.

“I respect everybody whether they’re a friend or not, and Jerry’s a very good friend, so I would never second-guess why he’s doing something,” Graham said. “I’m a lifelong Republican. I intend to stay Republican, and I think in this election, Katie Hobbs is the best solution for our state… It’s about protecting democracy.”

Jackie Norton, CEO of the Rodel Foundation of Arizona, served as an administrator under two Arizona Republican governors. Norton also endorsed Hobbs. Norton tells 12News she believes the MAGA movement, fueled by election denial, “flies in the face of anything John McCain would have approved of.”

“It (the election) has nothing to do with whether our taxes will go down,” Norton said. “I’m just worried about whether our children or grandchildren will have a functioning democracy if we don’t stand up and call out the lies.”

